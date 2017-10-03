Terry Lee Nelson, (Pop Pop), 61 of Clements, MD passed away on October 2, 2017 at his home. Born on April 9, 1956 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Agnes Kathleen Nelson and Francis Parran Nelson. Terry was the loving husband of Barbara Clara Nelson.

Terry is survived by his children: Parran Nelson (Sandy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Nick Nelson of Mechanicsville, MD, Phyllis Copsey of Mechanicsville, MD, 2 grandchildren; Cassie and Morgan. Siblings: Shirley Vallandingham, Francis Parran Nelson, II., Jack Nelson, Sandra Caywood, Buck Nelson, Corky Nelson, and Donnie Nelson. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Pete Nelson, Joan Ryce, and Mickey Nelson.

Terry was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD. He was an Equipment Mechanic for URS in Solomons, MD.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 9:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Johnny Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Jimmy Nelson, Leonard Nelson, Steve Bowles, and Leroy Hill. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Joe Parran Nelson, and Wade Shackelford.