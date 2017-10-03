Larry Joe Penn, 72

Larry Joe Penn, age 72 of Waldorf, Maryland (formerly of Albuquerque, New Mexico), died September 29, 2017 at his Waldorf residence.

Larry Joe was a retired Warrant Officer with the United States Navy and a former Navy SEAL (one of the first). He loved his golfing and the Blue Crabs baseball team.

He was the son of Don S. Penn and Sylvia Mae Schmidt Penn. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Lillian Staley.

He is survived by his sons, Ian T. Penn (Kelli) and Aaron T. Penn; his daughter, Fini Rowland (Robert); his brother, Jerry D. Penn (Margaret); his sister, Paula Lankford (Ed); and his grandchildren, Megan, Molly, Alyssa, and Jason.

Memorial services and interment are planned for a later date.