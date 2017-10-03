Ralph Mitchell Luckett, 91

Ralph Mitchell Luckett, age 91 of Waldorf, Maryland, died October 2, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Ralph was a retired Master Sgt. with the United States Army with 20 years of service and a retired Postal Clerk with the United States Postal Service with 20 plus years of service.

He was the son of Wallace F. Luckett and Elizabeth Mulligan Luckett.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Louise Curry Luckett; his son, John M. Luckett (Wanda) and his daughters, Constance F. Walton (John), Elizabeth Ann Kidwell, and Joann H. Carter (Michael). He is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646, officiated by Rev. Dr. Mark Roberson. Interment to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland at 1PM.