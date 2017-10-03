Franklin James Pope, 84

Franklin James Pope, of La Plata, Maryland, died on October 2, 2017 at the age of 84.

He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin and was raised in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania until the age of 19. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country from 1953-1955 as a Private 1st Class serving in the Korean War and received a Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. Franklin was honorably discharged and met his wife Donna on May 13, 1955. They were married for 61 years. He was a member of the La Plata United Methodist Church for over 50 years where he was an usher and greeter and helped with the bar-be-que chicken dinners for many years and was also a member of the Charles County Farm Bureau for many years. Franklin also volunteered for the Bel Alton Fire Department and first treasurer. He was also a long-time member of the La Plata Lions Club. He worked for AT&T as a Technician for 39 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and being with his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be truly missed by all.

He was the son of Ernest Thomas Pope and Ada Amelia Sprague Pope. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Tom and Paul; his sister, Lillian; and his oldest son, Jeffrey.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna; his daughter, Lisa Pope; his son Brian Pope; and daughter-in-law, Joan.

Friends received on Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM at the La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.