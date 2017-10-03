Roy Franklin Beall, 93, passed away September 29, 2017 at Calvert County Nursing Center. He was born November 25, 1923 in Ritchie, MD to John Emery and Pearl Edna (Owens) Beall. Roy was a farmer his entire life and a member of Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wives Lois Skourn Beall and Norma (Best) Beall. Surviving are his daughter Barbara J. Boone of Owings, MD, son Daniel J. Beall of Selbyville, DE, grandchildren Dennis Boone, Christi Fitch, Lisa Boone, Joshua Beall and Jenna Beall, seven great grandchildren and brothers Willard Beall of Apopka, Fl and Linwood Beall of Silver Spring, MD.