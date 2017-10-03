Barbara “Babs” Jean Jerosky, 80, of Owings, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 29, 2017 at her residence surrounded by family. She is now rejoicing in heaven.

She was born one of seven children to the late Clyde H. and Mary I. (Thomas) Barr, Sr. in Altoona, PA, on September 23, 1937.

Barbara was kindhearted, fun-loving and had a deep abiding love for the Lord. She had a genuine love for others and never met a stranger that she didn’t quickly befriend and leave with a smile on their face. Her loving spirit inspired those around her. She often said, “I’m grateful for every minute of every hour of every day”, and her favorite saying was, “I love you Jesus and thank you for loving me”. She found pleasure in spending time with family and friends and enjoyed painting, playing cards and Yahtzee. Her most enjoyable moments were spent sitting on her patio watching the birds and talking to God.

She is lovingly remembered by her six children: Debbie Larkin, Diane Cover and husband, Glenn, Cathy Tavarozzo and husband, Greg, David Krohne and wife, Amy, Mary Kidwell and husband, Marty, and Paula Jerosky; 14 grandchildren: Melanie, James, John, Jennifer, Derek, Erica, Rachel, Holly, Gina, Sarah, Kyle, Savannah, Elissa, Rebecca, and seven great-grandchildren: Hannah, Kaitlyn, Cody, Rachel Grace, Gabriela, Alaina and Landon; three brothers, Clyde Barr, Jr. and wife, Lois, Robert Barr and wife Donna (late), Harold Barr and wife, Bonnie, sister, Joy Kay Lumadue and husband, James, and sister-in-law, Darlene Barr; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Jerosky, brother, Richard Barr, Sr, and sister, Shirley (Barr) Harpster.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, “GG”, sister, aunt and friend. Her family finds great comfort in knowing that she has found everlasting peace and joy alongside our Savior, Jesus Christ. Although their lives will never be the same without her, they look forward to the day when they will be reunited and share eternal life with her.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Monday, October 2nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 3rd at 12 pm, at Grace Brethren of Calvert County, 9870 Old Solomons Island Road, Owings, MD 20736. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens, 10155 Ward Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754.