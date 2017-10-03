State Police Arrest California Man for Drug Possession and Firearm Violations

On September 5, 2017 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Trooper First Class, A. Oyler of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, responded to South Springsteen Court, in California, for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, she located a male subject who was yelling and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and some sort of stimulant.

The male subject was identified as Pierre Antonio Butler, 40, of California.

Butler said that he and his girlfriend, had been involved in a verbal dispute, where no assault had occurred. Butler stated that he lived at the residence and that all his personal effects were inside of the house. He asked police to enter the residence to retrieve his wallet and ID so that he could leave the area and get away from his girlfriend.

When asked where in the residence his wallet was, Butler stated that it would be in a black TV stand, or the drawer of the bedside table in his bedroom he shared with his girlfriend, but he specified that only he kept personal items in these locations.

Police went to the front door and was greeted by his girlfriend and advised her that Butler wished for them to get his wallet and ID and asked if she knew where those items were located. She stated that the items were most likely in a black TV stand in the bedroom they shared where only he kept his personal items, or in the bedside table where he also kept his personal items.

The girlfriend stated that she was on the rental agreement for the house and that Butler had been living with her for several months. The girlfriend gave verbal consent for police to look in the entire house for the items requested by Butler.

Police entered the bedroom of the residence and located the black TV stand. When police opened the right cabinet of the TV stand they located a clear plastic baggie containing suspected powder cocaine. The girlfriend became upset and started crying. She stated, “I know he (Butler) does that, but I can’t believe he would have that where her 5-year-old grandson could get to it.” Police seized the suspected powder cocaine and continued looking for Butler’s wallet and ID as requested.

Police opened the top drawer of the bedside table and located six (6) Winchester 38 special ammunition rounds. The girlfriend again began crying and stated that Butler had a gun in the house that he was “holding” for someone. She stated that several weeks ago Butler and some of his friends had arrived at the residence and had been looking at the gun on the back porch. The girlfriend stated that she had told them to get away from the house with the gun and that they weren’t allowed to have the gun in the house, however Butler had wrapped the gun in a black T-shirt and placed it above the washing machine in the laundry room of the residence. At the girlfriend’s request police retrieved an item wrapped in a black t-shirt from a cabinet above the washing machine. Wrapped in the t-shirt was a .36 caliber black powder revolver. The girlfriend stated that she just wanted everything illegal “gone” and gave me permission to seize the above items from the residence

A check of Butler’s criminal history revealed previous incidents involving cocaine possession/distribution. A check through the Maryland Gun Center revealed that Pierre Antonio Butler is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearm or ammunition due to the previous criminal convictions.

Pierre Antonio Butler was arrested and charged with multiple firearms and drug charges.

