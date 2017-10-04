State Police Arrest St. Leonard Man For Illegally Carrying A Firearm and DUI

State Police arrested a Calvert County man for illegally carrying a firearm and for driving under the influence on Monday, October 2, 2017.

The accused is identified as Brian Beltz, 40, of St. Leonard. Beltz was arrested and charged criminally for illegally wearing, carrying and transporting a handgun, driving under the influence, and other traffic violations. He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Shortly before midnight, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a noise complaint, reporting a vehicle playing loud music, located at Long Beach Drive and Hillside Road in St. Leonard. Upon her arrival, she located a red Hyundai Sonata with the engine running, stopped partially in the roadway near the intersection. The trooper pulled up to the scene, exited her vehicle and made contact with the driver, later identified as Beltz.

Beltz was alone in the vehicle, seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his head down and the music playing loudly from inside the car. The car was running at the time of the incident. After showing obvious signs of impairment, Beltz was asked to exit his vehicle.

Beltz exited his vehicle with a .40 caliber handgun in his waistband. Beltz was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and for carrying an illegal handgun.

















