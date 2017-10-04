Virginia Man Arrested in Great Mills for Possession with Intent to Distribute

On Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at approximately 1:20 a.m., Trooper First Class Meurrens, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, conducted a traffic stop in the area of Old Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills.

Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, over 94 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Further investigation revealed the drugs belonged to a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Robert Edward Padgett, 22 of Virginia.

During a search incident to arrest, a large amount of cash was also found on Padgett.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he was charged with Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with the Intent to Distribute.

Padgett was also wanted on an open warrant through King George County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

