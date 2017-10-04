Wednesday’s Pet is DIAMOND

Wednesday’s Pet for 10/4/17 is DIAMOND

Featured Pet: Diamond

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: Whippet/Pit Bull Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $200.00

Diamond is a sweet and friendly 6-year-old Whippet/Pit bull mix who found herself abandoned by her owner at the local animal shelter. We do not know why, this is one obedient girl. Diamond knows many basic commands, she is good with other dogs, but loves her humans. She will make a wonderful companion. Diamond came into rescue heartworm positive, she will be fully treated and spayed before her adoption takes place.

If your interested in Diamond please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300. For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

