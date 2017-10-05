Mother Charged After Leaving 8-Month-Old Baby Alone While She Overdosed on Drugs

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Deputy G. Knott, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mechanicsville Road, in Mechanicsville, for the report of an overdose.
Police located Leslie Anne Alvey, 26, of California, inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. Alvey was suffering from an overdose of K2 (synthetic marijuana).
Alvey was charged with neglect of a minor after police determined she left her eight-month-old baby girl lying on the floor of the residence, and failed to provide necessary assistance and resources for her physical needs at the time of the incident.
A criminal summons was issued to Alvey on Saturday, September 30, 2017, for one count of neglect of a minor, and is expected to appear in court on Friday, November 17, 2017.
Thats a new 1, but at least its not heroine. Synthetic or not, how do you o.d. on weed. What’s the cure? Cookies?
You are correct! At least it is not a woman with superpowers!
Take the kid away and give it a chance at a good life. The mother might be a lost cause but that doesn’t mean the kid should have to suffer anymore then it already has.
Haha. Don’t worry. She will be in and out of the justice system in time to meet up with her dealer for dinner with a nice spot on the floor for the baby… again!
Dirty trash rather have drugs then to take care of child.