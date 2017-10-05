Mother Charged After Leaving 8-Month-Old Baby Alone While She Overdosed on Drugs

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Deputy G. Knott, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mechanicsville Road, in Mechanicsville, for the report of an overdose.

Police located Leslie Anne Alvey, 26, of California, inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. Alvey was suffering from an overdose of K2 (synthetic marijuana).

Alvey was charged with neglect of a minor after police determined she left her eight-month-old baby girl lying on the floor of the residence, and failed to provide necessary assistance and resources for her physical needs at the time of the incident.

A criminal summons was issued to Alvey on Saturday, September 30, 2017, for one count of neglect of a minor, and is expected to appear in court on Friday, November 17, 2017.

