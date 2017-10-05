Mother Charged After Leaving 8-Month-Old Baby Alone While She Overdosed on Drugs

October 5, 2017
Leslie Anne Alvey, 26, of California (Photo from a 2015 arrest)

Leslie Anne Alvey, 26, of California (Photo from a 2015 arrest)

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Deputy G. Knott, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mechanicsville Road, in Mechanicsville, for the report of an overdose.

Police located Leslie Anne Alvey, 26, of California, inside a vehicle in the driveway of the residence. Alvey was suffering from an overdose of K2 (synthetic marijuana).

Alvey was charged with neglect of a minor after police determined she left her eight-month-old baby girl lying on the floor of the residence, and failed to provide necessary assistance and resources for her physical needs at the time of the incident.

A criminal summons was issued to Alvey on Saturday, September 30, 2017, for one count of neglect of a minor, and is expected to appear in court on Friday, November 17, 2017.

Leslie Anne Alvey, 26, of California (Photo from a 2015 arrest)

Leslie Anne Alvey, 26, of California (Photo from a 2015 arrest)

This entry was posted on October 5, 2017 at 3:14 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to Mother Charged After Leaving 8-Month-Old Baby Alone While She Overdosed on Drugs

  1. Anonymous on October 5, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Thats a new 1, but at least its not heroine. Synthetic or not, how do you o.d. on weed. What’s the cure? Cookies?

    Reply
    • TellItLikeItIs on October 5, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      You are correct! At least it is not a woman with superpowers!

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on October 5, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Take the kid away and give it a chance at a good life. The mother might be a lost cause but that doesn’t mean the kid should have to suffer anymore then it already has.

    Reply
    • TellItLikeItIs on October 5, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Haha. Don’t worry. She will be in and out of the justice system in time to meet up with her dealer for dinner with a nice spot on the floor for the baby… again!

      Reply
  3. Jrock on October 5, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Dirty trash rather have drugs then to take care of child.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.