Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Hughesville

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 7:15 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15800 block of Scout Camp Road in Hughesville, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

The accident was called in to 9-1-1 after an operator with the vehicle’s onboard communications system detected a possible crash.

Units arrived on the scene and observed a Ford SUV overturned on the side of the road.

The operator of the vehicle, Barbara Elaine Plater, 70, of Hughesville, was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit are continuing their investigation.