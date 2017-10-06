WANTED – St. Mary’s County – Sex Offender Registry Violation

Juawan Valentino Johnson, 22, of California, is a Tier I registered sexual offender, meaning he will remain on the registry for 15 years.
There is an active warrant for Johnson’s arrest stemming from a violation involving his sex offender registry status.
Johnson is described as:
- Sex: Male
- Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
- Current Age: 22
- Height: 5’05”
- Weight: 135 lbs
- Race: Black
- Skin Tone: Black
- Eye Color: Black
- Hair Color: Black
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.
Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008
St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.
CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.