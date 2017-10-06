WANTED – St. Mary’s County – Sex Offender Registry Violation

October 6, 2017

Juawan Valentino Johnson, 22, of California, is a Tier I registered sexual offender, meaning he will remain on the registry for 15 years.

There is an active warrant for Johnson’s arrest stemming from a violation involving his sex offender registry status.

Johnson is described as:

  • Sex: Male
  • Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
  • Current Age: 22
  • Height: 5’05”
  • Weight: 135 lbs
  • Race: Black
  • Skin Tone: Black
  • Eye Color: Black
  • Hair Color: Black

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.


