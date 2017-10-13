St. Mary’s County Detention Center Inmates Charged After Fight Over Phone

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Deputy Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sherriff Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for report of an assault.

Upon arrival Budd interviewed the victim who reported, she was physically assaulted by Nicole Middleton, 31, of California. The victim was identified as Sheila Wagner, 24, of Great Mills. Wagner stated, Middleton had struck her multiple times using her hands. Wagner advised, she had been requesting to use the day room phone at 8:00 p.m. for the entire afternoon. Then at 8:00 p.m. Middleton purposely began using the phone in order to agitate Wagner, and Middleton would not allow anyone to use the phone

Wagner told Deputy Budd, she had requested to use the phone, and Middleton threatened to assault her if she tried to use it. Wagner stated, she did not think Middleton would be that immature, and stood up from the dayroom table to walk over to the phone in anticipation of the Middleton ending her call. At this time, Middleton refused to end her call subsequently started a verbal altercation. The verbal assault quickly escalated, and Middleton struck the Wagner with her hands.

Security footage confirmed both individuals engaged in a mutual assault. Deputy Budd noted the Wagner’s injuries including redness on the back of the neck, a swollen right eye and scratches on the chest. Witnesses in the dayroom reported Middleton was the aggressor and assaulted the victim first. Due to both parties being mutually engaged in the physical altercation, each inmate received charges.

Middleton was charged with one count second degree assault

Wagner was charged with one count second degree assault

Middleton and Wagner remained incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

