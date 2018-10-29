UPDATE: Former State Trooper Sentenced to 3 Months of Home Detention for Assault on Teens with Handgun

UPDATE 10/29/2018: Joseph L. Greenwell, 39, of Dameron plead guilty to impersonating a police officer and second-degree assault.
On Monday, October 22, 2018, Judge M. Brooke Murdock, imposed an 18-month jail sentence, suspended to 3 months of home detention and two years of probation.
Greenwell was sentenced to home detention for his guilty plea to misdemeanor charges from the confrontation last year at the Rod and Reel convenience store on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park.
10/7/2017: Joseph Linehan Greenwell, 38, of Dameron, was indicted by the Grand Jury for Saint Mary’s County, on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.
Greenwell, was a Maryland State Trooper stationed at the Leonardtown Barrack from 2000 to 2004.
Greenwell is accused of pulling a handgun on three individuals (age 16,17 & 21) at the Rod and Reel on Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park, and identifying himself as “TFC Greenwell”
A mother of one of those involved in the incident posted a short video and the following statement on Facebook, on August 7, 2017:
The video shows him putting the gun back in his holster.
The man in this video pulled a gun on my son and his friends at Rod-n-Reel gas station Wednesday night. He ran towards the car with a gun pointed at them and told them to turn their music down. He lead them to believe he was a police officer while he was leaning in the car pointing a gun asking for their names and addresses.
XXXX said he could smell alcohol on the man. I have been told the state police are handling this case but I have yet to be contacted by anyone. You would think it would be taken serious when you have a lunatic running around threatening kids with a gun. It seems like they would reach out to the parents of the minor kids involved. Does anyone recognize this man? He got into a white Chevy SUV with a pink emblem.
Court documents indicate Greenweel has cooperated with the investigating authorities, and surrendered the firearm used in the incident.
Greenwell is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court on Monday, October 16, 2017, for his initial appearance hearing.
There is no booking photo available of Greenwell because he was he was charged by a criminal summons.
Why all of the extra “items” added to this story SMNEWSNET? Why do t you always attach a copy of the summons to everyone’s case?
Maybe they shouldn’t be blaring music…
Maybe drunk EX cops shouldn’t be driving around with a gun looking for trouble.
Maybe they shouldn’t be blaring music…
Depends on the kind of music!
He deserves to get his a$$ beat. stupid wannabe cop pos.
Got it the first time you stupid idiot troll.
Maybe you better post it a third time, folks tend to take you seriously then.
Maybe they shouldnt have been blaring music? Is he that emotional to pull a gun on someone over that? I see why he is no longer a cop. He is to emotional. Maybe if they were playing country music it would have been ok.
“Kids”
The mother, like everyone else, wants charges immediately. Here’s the problem when you rush to charge without a full investigation; people walk. Look at Casey Anthony. They wanted that bimbo charged and it appears she got away with murder. Let the police do their thing. Or, you could get hired by the state police, go to the academy for 6 months and when you graduate you can show them how it’s done.
However, pointing a hand gun at people in front of a public establishment, while under the influence, is perfectly okay.
The punks deserved it.
It seems to me that posting the video and indictment papers may jeopardize this case and if nothing else contaminate a large section of possible jury members, why risk it? I’ve never understood why media publishes critical evidence before a trial.
It is really ignorant for these punks to be playing their music way too loud.I dont go to their area and blast my music so why should we have to listen to their crap blaring?Nobody wants to hear your music so have some respect and dont blast yours.
Ban all gun and bud lite
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Anyone blasting their music is ignorant and they dont respect other people.Who wants to hear other peoples blaring music? These young people have no respect for you or the law.They are out of control.They will probably end up robbing you one day.Good for the cop to put these punks in their place.I would not be surprised if one or more of these punks had a weapon.
He was NOT a cop retard. If youre gonna troll how about you actually read the article and not post wrong information. Then again youre probably just to stupid to comprehend it.
How about looking at the bigger picture if you can since your so small minded and see how disrespectful these young people are today.They dont respect people or they wouldnt be blaring their music and do you really think they will respect the law or police officers? Your an ignorant fool.I bet your kids do the same thing.
They may not have only had a weapon, but perhaps a criminal history too! These were not KIDS… Why not publish the 21yrs name? I don’t know if I would go to this extreme, but I certainly understand being fed up with this loud music crap. I think if your music is causing everyone around you to have their windows shake, it’s too loud. Punks today have no respect.
As far as the cop goes, I wasn’t there, and I am sure there are things that were said, or other action that we are not privy to. It will all come out.
If the mother posted on Facebook pleading for some one who could recognize this man, then why did they say he identified himself (with his name) to these so called “kids”? I don’t think the whole story is being told. Pretty fishy….
You don’t read very well do you? “Greenwell, was a Maryland State Trooper stationed at the Leonardtown Barrack from 2001 to 2004”. Was is past tense as in he has not been a cop for 13 years or three times longer than he actually was.
Are you insane? Loud music should be addressed with a gun? Idiot.
Are you insane? Defend these punks, and then 6 months later try to get charges filed against them for something they did against you… All criminals start out with small misdemeanors, then graduate to more serious crimes… Good luck with your reasoning, but from someone who was raised here, we are becoming little DC…
So if your kid was with his buddies blaring music loud at the local Wawa, you’d be ok with some crazy ex-cop pulling a gun on him/her? Got it.
Who cares
I’m sorry, am I the only adult who doesn’t see an issue with “blaring music”? I still play my music loud on occasion while I am driving. I don’t see what excuse this person had to pull a gun on juveniles because of MUSIC?
Juveniles? 21 is not a juvenile… In MD there is a 50 ft. Law for music…. Kids today have NO respect for anyone other than themselves… Would LOVE to have seen them do this in the 70’s…. Their own Mothers would od have dealt with it.
Yeah, so let’s pull guns for loud music. Perfect solution to the loud music problem here in Southern MD. I am going to go out on a limb here, but I am guessing none of you would be ok with someone pulling a gun on your kid (or adult) for playing loud music. Right?
If you were 140 lbs you wouldcarry a gun too.