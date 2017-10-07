Patricia Louise Withers, “Pat”, 53, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on September 28, 2017 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She was born on October 8, 1963 in Calvert County to Shirley Faber and the late Norman Faber Jr. Pat is also predeceased by her step father, Bob Schellin, who raised her like his daughter.

Pat was a 1981 graduate of Northern High School and worked as a teacher in Huntingtown United Methodist Early Learning Center. She loved spending time with her family, being around children, going to the beach, looking for shark’s teeth, doing crafts and gardening.

Pat is survived by her husband, D. Michael Withers, “Mike”, daughters: Shelby Holson and her husband Trevor, Kelsey Withers and Haley Withers. She is also survived by her mother, Shirley Schellin, brother Norman Faber, Jr. and his wife Jeanette; sisters, JoAnn Faber, Brenda Talbot and her husband Donnie, Carol O’Dell, Kelly Niland-Mahaffee and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD on Monday October 9,2017 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where services will be held on Tuesday October 10, 2017 at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to either Ronald McDonald House or Friends of Felines.