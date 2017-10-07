On Friday, September 29, 2017, George B. Thompson, Jr. (Sonny) of Great Mills, MD went home to be with the Lord. George was born on April 25, 1941 to the late George B. Thompson, Sr. and Agnes Rosie Somerville.

George leaves fond memories to his devoted wife, Catherine Thompson; step children, John Lynwood Somerville, Sherene and Judy Bowman, Melissa and Eric Fenwick; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; his siblings, Marquerite Barnes, Mary Loretta Willett, Marion Nelson (Francis), Yvonne Blackiston (William), Charles Henry Thompson (Helen) and Theresa Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

George is preceded in death by his parents; step son, Reginald Anthony Fenwick; sisters, Alice Miller and Dorothy Williams and brother, Randolph Barnes.

Family and friends will unite on Monday, October 9, 2017 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Rd, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.