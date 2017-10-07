Linda Renee Powell

Peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2017, Linda went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her loving son Edward (LaTanya)Randolph; siblings, Sheila, Carmen, Roderick and Charles Powell and Regina, Alvin, Patrice and Freedom “Carlton” Powell; 5 grandchildren, Deondray, Amanda, Mekhai, Amare and Mia Randolph and a host of other relatives and friends. The visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at SOUTHEAST CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH located at 3140 Q Street SE in Washington DC. Interment immediately following at Harmony Memorial Park .

