On Sunday, September 29, 2017, Ashanti went home to be with the Lord. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, October 13, from 10 am until time of Life Celebration Service 11am at Ebenezer AME Church located at 7707 Allentown Road in Ft Washington, MD 20744. Interment will take place on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 9:30 am at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

