On Sunday, October 1, 2017, Angel Holley Wilson went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Valeeka (Mark) Johnson; loving mother, Hattie Parker; siblings, Carolyn Smith, Ruby Honesty, Andre Holley and Randolph Honesty; 3 grandchildren, Tya and Paige Carter and Saphire Johnson; a great grandchild, Princeton Parks and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jashai Woods. Visitation on Tuesday, October 10, from 9:30 am until time of service 11:00 am at The Temple of Praise 700 Southern Avenue Washington DC. Entombment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

This entry was posted on October 7, 2017 at 1:06 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.