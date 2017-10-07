Angel Holley Wilson

October 7, 2017

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, Angel Holley Wilson went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Valeeka (Mark) Johnson; loving mother, Hattie Parker; siblings, Carolyn Smith, Ruby Honesty, Andre Holley and Randolph Honesty; 3 grandchildren, Tya and Paige Carter and Saphire Johnson; a great grandchild, Princeton Parks and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jashai Woods. Visitation on Tuesday, October 10, from 9:30 am until time of service 11:00 am at The Temple of Praise 700 Southern Avenue Washington DC. Entombment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

This entry was posted on October 7, 2017 at 1:06 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.