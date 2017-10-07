Kenneth A. Heim “Kenny”, 59

Kenneth A. Heim “Kenny” passed suddenly on October 1, 2017 at the age of 59.

Born in Prince Georges, County MD to Barbara (Schuller) and Frank Heim.

Kenny grew up in Upper Marlboro attending and graduating from Bishop McNamara High School. He graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Kenny was a gifted carpenter who excelled in woodworking and more. He built homes and did many carpentry jobs, including extensive woodwork in his own homes.

He met Domenica, the love in his life, when he gave her father an estimate for some contracting work. They dated and married in March 1992. For their union, Kenny met the only other love of his life in his daughter, Angelika. Watching her grow brought a wonderful sense of meaning to his life.

Kenny was a photographer at heart. He loved traveling, going to antique and old car shows, and often photographed them making event books. He also enjoyed NASCAR. He loved the outdoors, particularly while playing with his petkids, Sierra & Barney.

Beloved husband of Domenica Heim; devoted father of Angelika Heim; dear brother of Barbara Heim and Frank Heim (Barbara). Also survived by several nephews.