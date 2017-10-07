Denise Lucille Thompson, 66, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on October 4, 2017 in La Plata, MD. Born on July 18, 1951 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Marie Moranor and Russell Moranor. Denise was the loving wife of Robert Glenn Thompson whom she married on June 7, 1996 in La Plata, MD. Denise is survived by her stepdaughter April, and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Kevin. She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 2000. Denise was a Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 35 years.

