Edward James Buser III, of Ridge, MD passed away suddenly on Monday, October 2, 2017.

He was born September 1, 1958 in Joppa, MD to Edward J. Buser II and Mary Jane Davis Buser.

Edward was a long time resident of St. Mary’s County. Edward loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and crabbing. He had a green thumb in the garden like no other. Edward was a very loving family man and will be missed by many.

Edward is survived by his parents and his loving wife Sandra. Edward is also survived by his sister; Vicky Tolbert, and family of West Virginia; Sandra’s daughter, Melissa Gilbert and her son, Noah Gilbert and three other grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Edward’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.