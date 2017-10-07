Stephen C. Youngerman, 58, of Chesapeake Beach, died October 2, 2017 at his home.

Steve was born in January of 1959 in Pennsylvania to Walter and Ruth Youngerman. He married his sweetheart, Dottie in August of 1982 and they had three children together. Steve was in the concrete industry for over 35 years and was the Vice President of Patriot Ready Mixed Concrete, LLC headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie; children Gemma (Josh), Matthew and Alex; grandchildren Natalie and Cooper; and siblings Ruthann, Robert and Jane.

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter and mother Ruth.