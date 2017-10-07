Robert V. Johnson, “Bob”, 81

Robert V. Johnson, “Bob” of Temple Hills, MD passed on October 5, 2017 at the age of 81.

Born in Four Oaks, NC one of thirteen children to Leacy Cornelia (Allen) Johnson and Nathan Allen Johnson.

Bob left home at an early age to live and work in various states from Texas to New York, DC and MD. He was a natural born salesman, never knowing a stranger. He sold automobiles, carpet and later owned and operated various businesses. Bob never liked to sit still and would help anyone in need. He will always be remembered with a smile and he could always pull a joke out of his pocket to make you laugh. He was passionate about fishing, loved life, family and church.

Beloved husband of Emma M. Johnson of Temple Hills, MD; Loving father of Michele L. Johnson of Brandywine, MD and Dwayne B. Johnson of Nanjemoy, MD; dear brother of Ann Munden of Clayton, NC; dear Uncle of Ned Godwin, Steve Johnson, Cindy Johnson & Rita Johnson; and was very fond of Emma’s Son, Ralph Janisch and Grandchildren, Bradley and Brian Janisch. Also survived by extended family and friends.