Cassie Beth St. Clair, 33

Cassie Beth St. Clair, age 33 of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, died October 4, 2017 at her residence with Hospice.

Cassie was a graduate of La Plata High School Class of 2002 and worked as a Graphic Designer with Air Force Sgts. Association in Marlow Heights for eight years. Recently she was attending College of Southern Maryland, seeking a degree in nursing. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport, Maryland. She enjoyed swimming and water sports. She was adventurous, doing skydiving, and was known as a free spirit and fun-loving.

She was the daughter of Glenn Raymond St. Clair and Mary Catherine “Kay” Michael St. Clair. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her brother, Jeremy R. St. Clair (Lara); her sister, Tonya L. St. Clair; and her nephew, J.J.

Friends received on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 5:00PM until the time of Wake Service at 6:00PM at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St. Mary’s Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Additional time of fellowship will follow the Wake Service in the Church Hall.