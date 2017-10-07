Dana Marie Wolfe, 49, of Hollywood, MD died on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at her home, with her loving husband at her side.

Born October 25, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida, she is the daughter of Evelyn Marie Miller and Andrew Michael Myers, both of Oregon.

On February 27, 1999, Dana married her beloved husband, Rod Wolfe and moved to St. Mary’s County from Norfolk, VA. Together they celebrated over 18 wonderful years of marriage. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend to many. She was well known as being a caretaker for many, especially those in most need. She was kind and very generous and never met a stranger. She was an excellent cook, with many specialties including creamy crab chowder. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially creating things with glass beads. Spending time with family was her greatest love.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Dana is also survived by her daughters: Jaycie Miller, Caitlan Anderson and Kelsey Anderson; her brothers, Donald Myers and Scott Myers; her grandchildren, Tristen Newbegin, Madison Bogart and Gavin Bogart; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Dana’s Memorial Gathering on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.