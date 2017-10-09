Jonathan (Jonny) Hanna passed away on October 3, 2017. He is survived by his 2 daughter’s Ivy and Juno of South Carolina his 2 brothers Troy and George Hanna Jr of Glen Burnie MD his sister Isabella Hanna father George Hanna and step mother Rubi Hanna of DE. His mother Misty Nameth of Glen Burnie MD. He is also survived by his grand parents George and Marie Hanna and Judy Sparhawk as well as his great grandfather Alfred Reyes all of NY. His aunts Sheila Hanna, Karyn Arana Crystal Ramadan of NY his aunts Darla and Star. He is predeceased by his grand mother Linda Hanna and Grand father Steve Sparhawk. He has many cousins as well.

This entry was posted on October 9, 2017 at 1:36 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.