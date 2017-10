On Thursday, October 5, 2017, Darlene Curry of Hughesville, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9:30 am until time of service 10:30 am at Servants of Christ Church (New Life Wesleyan Church), 9690 Shepherds Creek Pl, White Plains, MD. Interment, Trinity Memorial Gardens.