Charles Eric Hoofring, 73 of Lusby, MD passed away peacefully on October 7, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, MD. He was born on June 10, 1944 in Washington, DC to the late Laura Ruth and Charles Harry Eric Hoofring. He married the love of his life, Diana Lorraine Wallace on August 16, 1964 in Suitland, MD.

Charles graduated from Suitland High School and was a truck driver for various construction companies for 30 years. He moved to Calvert Co. in May of 1982.

Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife Diana. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Gilbert and her husband Daniel of Fallon, NV, grandson Stephen Gilbert of Newport News, VA and brother-in-law Charles Wallace and wife Dorothy of Prince Frederick, MD.