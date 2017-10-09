Michele “Shelly” Howard Parsons Mitchell, 65, of Waldorf, MD died on October 7, 2017.

She was born on July 28, 1952, in La Plata, MD to the late George Albert and Mary Irma (Howard) Parsons.

Shelly was retired from the Department of Defense. She enjoyed baking, especially pies and breads; in which she had won several blue ribbons from the Charles and Calvert County Fairs. She enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing and singing in the church choir, planting flowers, playing pitch and different card games and spending time with her family and friends especially Julie Langley, Judy Bitzer, Becky Quinlan and Carolyn Doane.

She is survived by two daughters; Dawn Marie Byledbal (Todd) and Kimberly Ann Mitchell, one son Richard Dale Mitchell, Jr., four grandchildren; Nicole Byledbal, Alyssa Price, Thomas Price and Kira Price, one great-granddaughter Riley Wright, two sister; Linda Sackie and Theresa Dodd and one brother George Parsons, Jr.