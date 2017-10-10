New Charges in Murder of Waldorf Man

Jermall Davon Taylor, 25, of Landover, received numerous charges, in connection with the murder of Lydell Wood, 29, of Waldorf, in January 2017.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2016, Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Rooks Head Place in Waldorf for a reported shooting.

Police found the victim identified as Lydell Walter Wood, 29, of Waldorf laying in the doorway of a home. Wood had a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS workers pronounced Wood dead at 2:29 p.m. and his body was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told Police, two unknown black males chased after Woods and shot at him with a handgun. Woods was trying to get away from the men and tried to enter a home on the 2000 block of Rooks Head Place while being shot.

On January 27, 2017 Miguel Santana, 27, of Waldorf was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges. His trial is set for December 4, 2017 in Charles County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

On June 16, 2017 Antonio Owens, 22, of Suitland was charged with first-degree murder and other related charges. His trial is set for November 13, 2017 in Charles County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

Police discovered from witnesses that one of Woods’ associates shot at Santana, which may have led to the shooting homicide of Wood.

On June 16, a witness, who previously provided information, came forward with more information. According to court documents, the witness did not relay this information because they did not want to get Taylor “in trouble.”

The witness told the officers that Taylor was the person who shot at Santana, prior to Wood being shot and killed, according to court documents.

On Aug. 23, officers spoke with another witness who said that they saw Wood, Taylor and another individual walking in the neighborhood and walking past Santana standing outside his home.

The witness said they saw Wood, Taylor and another person talking to Santana, then Santana followed the group around the corner of the neighborhood. The witness soon heard gunshots and saw Santana go into his residence and come out with a gun. The witness then drove Santana and Owens, both armed with guns, around the neighborhood, looking for the group.

Taylor’s charges:

One Count of Second Degree Assault

One Count of First Degree Assault

One Count of Reckless Endangerment

One Count of Handgun on Person

One Count of Possession of Firearm with Felony Conviction

One Count of Firearm Illegal Possession

One Count of Use of Firearm with Felony Conviction

One Count of Illegal Possession of Ammunition