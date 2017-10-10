Juvenile Arrests for St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Arrests.

No further information is available at this time.

10/6/17- Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Hartzell.

10/8/17- Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bare.

10/8/17- Juvenile female, age 16, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Holdsworth..

10/3/17- A male juvenile age 16, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School, and Resisting Arrest by Dfc. Beishline.

10/3/17- A male juvenile age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dfc. Beishline.

09/26/17, a female juvenile age 17, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Beishline.

09/27/17, a female juvenile age 13, from California, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree, and Disturbing School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell.

09/27/17, a female juvenile age 14, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disturbing School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell.

09/27/17, a male juvenile age 16, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Holdsworth.

09/28/17, a male juvenile age 17, from California, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Maloy.

09/29/17, a male juvenile age 11, from Hollywood, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball.

09/30/17, a male juvenile age 17, from Great Mills, was arrested for Burglary 4th Degree by DFC. Schultz.

07/31/17: A 17-year-old male juvenile of Mechanicsville was arrested for Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and was also charged with possession of CDS Marijuana L/T 10 Grams on a Civil Citation. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Corporal S. Kerby.

07/27/17: A 15-year-old male juvenile of Dameron was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy P. Henry.

08/08/17 A 14-year-old male of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette.

08/08/17: A 13-year-old female of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette.

07/19/17 – A 17-year-old male was arrested on an active arrest warrant for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Malicious Destruction of Property, by Deputy J, Smith.

6/27/2017 – A 16-year-old female juvenile of Great Mills was arrested for Assault Second Degree by Deputy M. Beyer.

7/4/2017 – A 14-year-old male juvenile of Port Tobacco was arrested for Assault Second Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy S. Bowie.

7/05/17 – A 12-year-old male of California was arrested for Assault and Vandalism. The juvenile was arrested by Deputy M. Byer.