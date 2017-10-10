Juvenile Arrests for St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding Juvenile Arrests.
No further information is available at this time.
10/6/17- Juvenile female, age 11, of Lexington Park, was charged with Disturbing School Activities by Cpl. Hartzell.
10/8/17- Juvenile male, age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Theft by Dep. Bare.
10/8/17- Juvenile female, age 16, of Charlotte Hall, was charged with Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Holdsworth..
10/3/17- A male juvenile age 16, of Great Mills, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School, and Resisting Arrest by Dfc. Beishline.
10/3/17- A male juvenile age 15, of Lexington Park, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Dfc. Beishline.
09/26/17, a female juvenile age 17, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Beishline.
09/27/17, a female juvenile age 13, from California, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree, and Disturbing School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell.
09/27/17, a female juvenile age 14, from Lexington Park, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree and Disturbing School Operations by Cpl. Hartzell.
09/27/17, a male juvenile age 16, from Mechanicsville, was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Holdsworth.
09/28/17, a male juvenile age 17, from California, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Maloy.
09/29/17, a male juvenile age 11, from Hollywood, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Ball.
09/30/17, a male juvenile age 17, from Great Mills, was arrested for Burglary 4th Degree by DFC. Schultz.
07/31/17: A 17-year-old male juvenile of Mechanicsville was arrested for Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and was also charged with possession of CDS Marijuana L/T 10 Grams on a Civil Citation. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Corporal S. Kerby.
07/27/17: A 15-year-old male juvenile of Dameron was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy P. Henry.
08/08/17 A 14-year-old male of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette.
08/08/17: A 13-year-old female of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy G. Muschette.
07/19/17 – A 17-year-old male was arrested on an active arrest warrant for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Malicious Destruction of Property, by Deputy J, Smith.
6/27/2017 – A 16-year-old female juvenile of Great Mills was arrested for Assault Second Degree by Deputy M. Beyer.
7/4/2017 – A 14-year-old male juvenile of Port Tobacco was arrested for Assault Second Degree. The juvenile was arrested and charged by Deputy S. Bowie.
7/05/17 – A 12-year-old male of California was arrested for Assault and Vandalism. The juvenile was arrested by Deputy M. Byer.
20 kids that need a whippin’!
Remember when these things used to be school issues that were handled by the staff at the schools. If the teacher didn’t paddle you the principle did, if the principle didn’t paddle you then your parents did, and if you did something really bad then all 3 would paddle you. Ah, the days when kids had respect, parents knew how to properly discipline their kids, and the kids that wanted to learn didn’t have to worry about constant disruptions from those who don’t. All these kids getting juvenile records can thank all the parents who don’t discipline their kids and sue anyone at school that tries to properly discipline their kids. It is much easier to call the cops then deal with the belligerent parent who never believes their angel does anything wrong.
This is what you end up with after the young lads are indoctrinated when they first enter the Maryland school system. They are in charge! They can’t be disciplined at home! Where are we at as a society when the police are residing in the school during normal hours. I feel sorry for the teachers who have to deal with these hoodlums.