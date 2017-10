Desiree Ronique Richardson, age 14, of Lexington Park, was reported missing on 10/10/17.

Richardson is 5’0 and weighs 125; no clothing description available.

The missing juvenile is believed to be in the Lexington Park area; at this time there are no critical factors known.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008, or Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to TIP239.