St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 10/11/2017

Assault- On 10/6/17, DFC. Beishline #252, responded to the 21000 block of Ranger Road in Lexington Park for a reported assault. The victim alleged the Suspect Kristen Nicole Call, age 28, of Lexington Park had assaulted him. DFC. Beishline observed visible injury to the victim and Call was placed under arrest and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Violation of Protective Order- On 10/7/17, Suspect Joseph Louis Herbert, age 61, of Mechanicsville, was discovered to be at a residence located in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. Herbert was prohibited to be at the residence above by an active protective order. Herbert was placed under arrest and charged with Violation of Protective Order by Dep. McClure# 299.

Drug Arrest- On 10/09/17, Suspect Ohmer Watson Webb, age 33, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Burglary, Theft, and Property Destruction; Webb was discovered to be in possession of CDS and CDS paraphernalia. Webb was charged with CDS-Possession Not Marijuana and CDS-Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Holdsworth# 305.

On 10/5/17, suspect Joseph Andrew Bush age 57, of Great Mills, was charged with Trespassing on Private Property by Dep. Robinson# 332.

CDS Arrest- On 10/2/17, Cpl. Flerlage #241, stopped a vehicle driven by Brandon Ryan Harris, age 18, of Mechanicsville. During the stop it was discovered Harris was in possession of marijuana. Harris was placed under arrest and charged with CDS Possession of Marijuana and CDS Possession of Paraphernalia.

Burglary- On 09/25/17, Dep. Robinson responded to the 15000 block of Camp Merryelande Road, in Piney Point, for the reported burglary. Investigation revealed the suspect entered the business and removed property. 09/26/17, Dep. Robinson responded to a business for the report of a burglary, in the 17000 block of Clarke Road, in Piney Point. No property was reported stolen. Investigation by Dep. Robinson led to Ryan Marshall Edwards, age 29 of Piney Point, being developed as a suspect. Edwards was located and placed under arrest and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Theft Under $1,000, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Burglary- On 09/29/17, DFC. Schultz responded to the 44000 block of River Otter Drive in California for a reported burglary. The victim alleged the suspect, Timothy James Burnett-Parker, age 19 of Waldorf, entered the residence unlawfully, destroyed property, and assaulted the victim. Burnett-Parker was placed under arrest and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Violation of Protective Order- On 09/30/17, Dep. Robinson responded to the 17000 block of Three Notch Road in Dameron, for a reported violation of a protective order. The victim alleged the suspect Jonathan Stephen Hoyer age 24, no fixed address, was on the property in violation of an active protective order. Hoyer was placed under arrest and charged with Violation of a Protective Order; Hoyer also had an outstanding warrant for Violation of a Protective Order which was also served.

Alcohol Violation- On 09/30/17, DFC. Snyder observed the suspect, William Alexander Sledge age 60, of Lexington Park, in possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in public, in the 46000 block of S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park. Sledge was cited on a Criminal Citation for the offense, and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Alcohol Violation – On 9-26-17 Anthony Tyrone Jones, age 51, of Lexington Park, was charged with consuming an alcoholic beverage in public while in the 21000 block of Bunker Hill Drive in Lexington Park by DFC A. Beishline.

Violation of Protective Order – On 9-26-17 Corporal P. Handy responded to the 41000 block of Shadrick Street in Leonardtown for a reported disturbance. The victim alleged Nichole Corine Underwood, age 26, of Leonardtown was at the residence in violation of an active protective order. Underwood was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. She was charged with violation of a protective order.

False Report – On 9-26-17 DFC A. Schultz responded to the Canopy Liquors for a reported fraud. The complainant alleged he found several fraudulent charges made to his bank account. He accused an associate of the fraud. After conducting the investigation, DFC Schultz determined the complainant had actually made the charges. The complainant, Patrick Allen Clarke, age 51, of Lexington Park, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with False Report.

Shotgun Possession by Felon – On 9-26-17 Deputy A. Budd responded to a residence located in the 17000 block of Piney Point road in Piney Point to attempt service of a protective order. He made contact with suspect Ryan Marshall Edwards, age 29, of Piney Point who was the respondent in the order. Edwards indicated he was in possession of a shotgun and ammunition. Deputy Budd determined Edwards was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing the shotgun and ammunition. Edwards was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with the violation.

On 9-26-17 Corporal D. Corcoran responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for a reported trespassing. The victim alleged suspect Rosanne Elizabeth Nial forced her way into the residence causing damage to the door. Nial was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County detention Center. She was charged with Fourth Degree Burglary and Property Destruction.

Assault – On 9-13-17Deputy Holdsworth responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown for a reported assault. Inmate Kara Kristine Casey, age 33, of Waldorf, assaulted another inmate by grabbing the inmate by the head. The victim sustained a laceration to the head. Casey was charged with two (2) counts Second Degree Assault DOC employee.

Burglary – On 9-13-17 deputies responded to the Rite Aid Pharmacy located in the 21000 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park for multiple motion alarms. Upon arrival, Corporal T. Snyder located suspect Melvin Scott Rawlings, age 31, of no fixed address attempting to exit two sets of front doors. Once Rawlings was apprehended, Corporal Snyder determined he had tried to break into the pharmacy main door where medications are stored. Rawlings was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary – Storehouse, Fourth Degree Burglary – Theft, and Property Destruction.

Alter Drug Screen – On 9-13-17 Corporal J. Kirkner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown for a reported fraudulent urine specimen. A detention center employee collected a pre-trial urine sample from suspect Joshua Alexander Mason, age 33, of Clements. After noting something wrong with the sample, a plastic container was located in Mason’s clothing, which he used to transport a fraudulent urine sample into the facility. Mason was charged with Altering a Drug Screen Test.

Assault – On 9-13-17 Corporal J. Kirkner responded to MedStar St. Mary’s hospital for a reported domestic assault which had occurred at a residence in Leonardtown. The victim alleged suspect Elizabeth Ashley Dunn, age 29, of Leonardtown, pushed the victim causing visible injury. Dunn was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Assault.

Home Invasion/Burglary – On 9-14-17 Deputy T. Payne responded to the 43000 block of Drum Cliff Road in Hollywood for a reported assault. Two (2) victims alleged suspect Cynthia Taylor Dunn, age 59, of Prince Frederick, entered the residence through an unlocked basement door and confronted the victims in the kitchen. Dunn struck one of the victims in the face with her fist. Dunn was placed under arrest and charged with Home Invasion, Third Degree Burglary, and Second Degree Assault.

Violation Protective Order – On 9-15-17 Corporal K. Nelson responded to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court House in Leonardtown. The victim alleged suspect Justin Ray King, age 35, of Hollywood, contacted the victim via social media and by phone call in violation of an active protective order. King was subsequently located inside the residence also in violation of the order. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with two (2) counts of Violation of a Protective Order.

Assault – On 9-16-17 Deputy P. Henry responded to the 41000 block of Newman Way in Leonardtown, for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect Robert Allison Graves, age 48, of Leonardtown, pushed the victim into a table causing injury to the victim’s face. Graves was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Assault.

Alcohol Violation – On 9-20-17 DFC A. Beishline observed suspect Walter Jerome Ford Sr., age 50, of Lexington Park, in possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in the 46000 block of South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park. Ford was charged with the violation by criminal citation.

Assault – On 9-21-17 DFC R. Steinbach responded to the 21000 block of Birdseye Court in Lexington Park, for a reported assault. The victim alleged suspect Sherri Ann Newman, age 39, of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the face. The victim had visible sign of injury. Newman was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Assault.

Assault – On 9-22-17 DFC R. Steinbach responded to the 21000 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect Rhoda Melissa Cradle, age 49, of Lexington Park, pushed the victim causing visible injury on the victim’s neck and chin. Cradle was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Assault.

Violation Protective Order – On 9-24-17 DFC J. McGuire responded to the 21000 block of Birdseye Court in Lexington Park. The victim alleged suspect Sherri Ann Newman, age 49, of Lexington Park, contacted the victim by phone and text message in violation of an active protective order. Newman was located and placed under arrest. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

Assault – On 8-22-17 Deputy Jason Smith responded to the 4100 block of Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect Geoffrey Lamont Stone Jr., age 29, of Waldorf, struck the victim in the head with his fist. Deputy Smith observed visible sign of injury. Stone was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Assault.

Assault – On 8-27-17 Deputy T. Siciliano responded to the 47000 block of South Hampton Drive in Lexington Park for a reported domestic assault. The victim alleged suspect James Edward Daniels, age 45, of Lexington Park, grabbed the victim by the hair and threw the victim to the floor and into a wall causing visible signs of injury. Daniels was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault and Property destruction.

Violation of Protective Order – On 8-26-17 Deputy M. Beyer responded to the 21000 block of Ritz Drive in Lexington Park for a reported violation of a protective order. The victim alleged suspect Ashley Lee Roberts, age 20, of Lexington Park, was on the property in violation of an active protective order. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. She was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

Disorderly Conduct – On 8-26-17 Deputy D. McClure responded to the 21000 block of Brighton Avenue in Lexington Park for a disturbance. Deputy McClure located suspect Demetrius Roy Dyson, age 27, of Lexington Park, in the roadway yelling at another subject. Dyson refused all orders to stop and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Assault – On 8-29-17 Corporal Carberry responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Colton Street in Leonardtown for a reported disturbance. The victim alleged suspect Sean Marino Goins, age 36, of Leonardtown, grabbed the victim by the neck and hit the victim’s head into a table. Goins was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. He was charged with Second Degree Assault.