On Sunday, October 8, 2017, at approximately 4:35 a.m., firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Three Notch Road, in the area of Gunston Drive, in California.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a Toyota Rav4 fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants were able to evacuate the vehicle without injuries.

The driver told police the SUV had overheated prior to the fire.