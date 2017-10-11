Wednesday’s Pet is SNICKERS

Wednesday’s Pet for 10/10/2017 is SNICKERS

Featured Pet: Snickers

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Pomeranian Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small (9 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

Snickers is a beautiful 8-year-old Pomeranian Mix. He is sociable, fun and intelligent. Snickers is well mannered and happy. He gets along great with other dogs. Snickers will make a wonderful companion.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

