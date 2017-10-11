Family Requests Public’s Help in Getting Back Deceased Son’s Stolen Photographs

On Sunday, October 8, 2017, in the 47000 block of Janet Lane, in Lexington Park, unknown suspect(s) made entry into a residence.

Property was stolen to include devices containing photographs of the victims’ deceased son.

The victims in this case have requested this incident be released onto social media with the hopes someone will come forth with information leading to the recovery of their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting a tip to TIP239.

Below is a link to the story done on October 10, 2017 by FOX5.

http://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/parents-asking-for-return-of-stolen-memories-of-late-son-after-electronic-devices-taken-in-burglary