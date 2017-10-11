Donald Malcolm Henderson (Donnie), was born on August 25, 1960 in Alexandria, VA by the late Hester Henderson. Donald grew up in Washington DC with his mother, step-father, and siblings. He attended Burddick High School and soon after became employed at the Crystal City, Virginia Marriott Hotel as a chauffeur.

In 1979, Mr.Henderson began working at The Washington Post in the maintenance department where he retired after 30 years of service. At the age of 28, Donald married Doris Broggin and out of their union, 3 girls were born: Sheryl, Sonya and Sabrina Henderson. He was a true selfless family man and a hard worker. After several years of marriage, Donald and Doris Henderson divorced, becoming a single father of 3 young girls. He was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. Everyone who knew him would say that he was a nice and funny man. Sheryl, Sonya and Sabrina Henderson deeply love their father and considered him their best friend! Donald’s hobbies were washing his truck, watching the news and walking his dog Kino. He also loved talking to his closest sibling, his older sister, Denise Dupree-Henderson/good friend, Mr.John and checking up on his daughters on a daily basis.

Donald Henderson was a true angel on this earth and was called back home to be with the lord on October 5, 2017. He is survive by his three daughters: Sheryl Henderson of North East, MD, Sonya Henderson of Glen Burnie, MD, and Sabrina Henderson of Elkton, MD. Siblings: Sisters: Deborah Henderson of Alexandria, VA and Denise Dupree-Henderson of Warner Robins, GA. Former Wife: Doris Henderson of Glen Burnie, MD. Best friend: Mr.John of Warner Robins, GA and his pet/roll dog, Kino Henderson.