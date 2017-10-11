Mary Frances Tippett, 95, of Avenue, MD passed away on October 9, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born on December 22, 1921 in Leonardtown, MD. Mary was the daughter of the late Mildred Bailey Blair and Herman Oscar Blair. Mary was the loving wife of the late James Irvin Tippett, who she married in Holy Angels Catholic Church on June 15, 1941, and whom preceded her in death on August 2, 1967. Mary is survived by her children; John P. Tippett of Avenue, MD, Tommy Tippett of Avenue, MD, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. As well as her sister; Joyce Ann Blanch of Woodbridge, VA. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1939. Mary was an assembler at Minitech for 20 years. In addition, Mary was a Teacher’s aide at Dynard Elementary School in Chaptico, MD. She enjoyed bingo and playing cards.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be; Jesse Tippett, Bernie Tippett, Bill Nelson, Mike King, Ricky Chesser, and Greg Tippett.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.