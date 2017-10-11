Albert “Al” Saavedra, 90, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 7, 2017 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was born on January 28, 1927 in Valhalla, NY to the late Segundo Saavedra and Mary Trinkes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Ann Baughan, and his younger brother Raul Saavedra. Al is survived by his children Steven Saavedra, Gail Blakely and Alan Saavedra (Penny), grandchildren Shawn, Amy Saavedra-Dunn (Danny), and David Saavedra, and great grandchildren Rowan and Ryan Dunn.

Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked as an airplane mechanic. After the war he worked in the automotive service industry for a few years then seized an opportunity to become an apprentice letter engraver at the American Bank Note Company in the Bronx, NY. In 1967 he relocated to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C. During his 20 years at the Bureau he engraved many commemorative and regular issue postage stamps, including the 1969 First Man on the Moon stamp and his proudest accomplishment, the lettering on the back of the 1976 re-issue of the two dollar bill.

During his high school years Al played on the baseball team, where his pitching and batting earned him headlines in the local paper. Al had a life-long love of golf, learning the game as a caddy, then playing until he was no longer physically able. He was musically inclined as well, and together he and Barbara sang together, recording themselves on a reel-to-reel recorder. He enjoyed boating with his family, and later in life he loved to cook and solve crossword puzzles. He was an excellent provider for his family.

The family will receive friends for a life celebration of both Al and his wife Barbara at the Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. 20622, date and time to be posted. Interment will be private.