Daniel “Dan” Gerald Bellere, Sr., 67, of Waldorf, passed away on October 8, 2017. Born in Washington, DC on March 20, 1950, he was the son of the late Louis Bellere and the late Mary Alice Bowles Bellere.

Dan is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee Graves Bellere, his son, Daniel G. Bellere, II (Erin), his brother, Charles “Bucky” Bellere, Sr. (Kitty) and sister, Toni Long (Jimmy). Also surviving are two grandchildren, Cody Daniel Bellere and Carly Erin Bellere, his mother-in-law, Irma Y. Graves, brothers-in-law, Samuel N. Graves, Jr. (Betsy), Charles A. Graves and sister-in-law, Loretta A. Graves, and many other relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Thomas Bellere, Sr., his father-in-law, S. Norwood Graves, Sr. and his sister-in-law, Amy Michelle Graves.

Dan served his country in the Air Force and also worked as an Engineering Technician for the US Navy at Patuxent River, MD before retiring in 2005.

A Life Celebration Gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 5PM to 8PM with Prayers at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 11AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Dan’s name may be made to: Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Hungry Team, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, EMS 3, 1069 St. Ignatius Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602.