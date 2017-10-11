Olive Elizabeth Dyck, 89, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD on October 8, 2017 with her family at her bedside. Olive was born in Washington, DC to the late Oliver and Lillie Lee Ford on November 6, 1927. Olive met the love of her life, Harvey Dyck, while he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, prior to the war. They eloped shortly after. Olive and Harvey were married on February 4, 1944 and enjoyed their 58 year marriage until his death in 2002.

Olive worked in the federal government for most of her career. Upon her retirement, she loved her arts and crafts. She loved creating jewelry, sewing, crocheting and knitting. But she especially loved her family, and in her final years spent most of her time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret “Peggy” King (Ronald) of Mechanicsville, MD, Cathy Smith of Dunkirk, MD; her 5 grandchildren, Ronnie King, Matthew King, Michael King, Mindy Tucker and Angela Shields, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great children.

Family will receive friends for Olive’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm with Prayers at 5pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment Services will be at 10:15am Maryland Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, where she will reunite with Harvey for eternal rest.

Pallbearers will be: Robbie King, Matt King, Jake King, Colin King, Emma King and J.P. Pinkney.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.