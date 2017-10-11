Amy Lee Forbes Wolbach, 36, of California, MD died on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, with her loving husband, Steve Wolbach, at her side.

Born May 2, 1981 in Leonardtown, MD, she is the daughter of Carolyn Mary “Cookie” Hicks Forbes of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Robert Edward Lee Hall “Bobby” Forbes, Jr.

Amy graduated from Chopticon High School and continued her education at St. Mary’s College and the Florida Institute of Technology earning degrees in Economics and Management, respectively. On October 3, 2009 she married her beloved husband at Grace and Peace Presbyterian Church. Together they celebrated 8 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a Program Analyst for NAVAIR at Patuxent River. She enjoyed her travels to Arizona and vacations with family at the beach. She was an avid reader, enjoyed scrap booking, played tennis, and enjoyed nature through short hikes and scenic bicycle rides. She made beautiful decorated cakes for special occasions with family and friends. Most importantly, she was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord with all of her heart. She was an active member of Harvest Fellowship in Lusby, MD. She was the past youth group leader, and was involved in many church activities. However, her greatest love was for her family, and she especially loved spending time with her children.

In addition to her mother and beloved husband, Amy is also survived by her children, Simon and Vivian Wolbach; her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn “Candy” and Jack “Jef” Farren Jr. of Leonardtown, MD; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father.

Family will receive friends for Amy’s Life Celebration on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Rich Good on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Leroy Hetrich, Wayne Hetrich, Jef Farren, Jesse Farren, Eduardo Danganan, and Jason Wolbach.