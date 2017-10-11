Christopher Gatton, 58, of Lusby, MD, passed away on October 7, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Born July 13, 1959 at Andrews Air Force Base, MD he was the son of Margaret Janet (Harris) Gatton and the late Frank Starr Gatton.

Christopher graduated from Chopticon High School in 1977 and served in the U.S. Army. He was a Truck Driver for UPS where he met his lovely wife Tammy Lisa whom he married on July 1, 1995 in Lusby, MD. Christopher enjoyed football, playing Poker, and was a member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge #495. Christopher moved to Calvert County in 1993.

Christopher is survived by his son, Christopher Lee Gatton of Rockville, IN; his wife, Tammy Lisa Gatton; his mother, Margaret Janet (Harris) Gatton of Hollywood, MD; his siblings, Marvin Gatton of Lusby, MD, Janet Norton (Henry) of White Plains, MD, and Frank Gatton (Gene) of Lusby, MD.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank S. Gatton; and his siblings Michael Gatton and J.P. Gatton.