Kathryn Yoder, 65

Kathryn Yoder, age 65, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at her residence in Surfside Beach, SC.

Born in Traverse City, MI. Kathryn is a daughter of the late Dorothy and William Funderburk. Kathryn was full of life, brightened any room she entered, and never met a stranger. Although her time in South Carolina was brief, she loved every minute of it.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Yoder and her brother William H. Funderburk.

Survivors include her sisters, Dianne Trauber and Jennifer Holloway and her husband Robert all of Murrells Inlet, SC; 3 stepsons William “Bill” Longsworth and his wife Barbara, Theodore “Ted” Longsworth and his wife Debbie all of Dunkirk, MD and Jay Longsworth and his wife Shelley of Rowlett, TX; 5 step grandchildren Kendall Phillips and her husband Chris, Bradley, Emily, Landon and Will Longsworth; and various nieces and nephews.