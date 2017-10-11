Earl Raymond Mathews, 79

Earl Raymond Mathews, age 79 of Bryans Road, Maryland, died October 9, 2017 at his residence.

Earl was a self-employed carpenter for 60 plus years and was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid Washington Nationals and Washington Redskins fan. He liked fishing, was an excellent wood-worker, loved animals and his little car rides on the back roads. He was the last of 11 children. He liked being with family, especially his children and Ms. Mathews.

He was the son of William Marvin Mathews and Maude Estelle Jones Mathews. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his son, Marvin E. Mathews (in 1982).

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Joan Burleson Mathews; his son, Charles Allen Mathews (Virginia); and his daughters, Tina Marie King (Ricky) and Renee Bouchard (Danny). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Friends received on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646, officiated by Reverend Tim Bean. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorials in Earl’s name are to Fresenius Kidney Care La Plata, 10210 La Plata Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646.