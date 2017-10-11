William Joseph “Billy” Burch, 45

William Joseph “Billy” Burch, age 45 of La Plata, Maryland, died suddenly on October 9, 2017.

Billy was a diesel mechanic with Save More Auto Parts in Accokeek, Maryland. He liked hunting, fishing, and was an avid Redskins fan. He most enjoyed being with family, especially his kids.

He was the son of Helmer William Burch and Jean Cavell Snow Burch. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Williams and his sister, Dorie Burch.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carla Jean Biggs Burch; his sons, Brett Tyler Burch and William Hunter Burch; his daughter, Taylar Nicole Burch; family friend, Nathan A. Gaines; his brother, Kevin W. Burch (Delores); his sisters, Joan Schwarzmann and Susan J. Brophy (Tim).

Friends received on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 5:30PM until time of Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment at Washington National Cemetery.

Memorials in Billy’s name are asked to Susan G. Komen (Breast Cancer), Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, Texas 75265.