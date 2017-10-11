Randy Jay “Ice” Cawley, 45, of Rose Haven passed away October 10, 2017. He was born September 22, 1972 in Washington, D.C. to Thomas Elmer and Barbara Regina (Boerckel) Cawley. Randy was raised in Rose Haven and graduated from Southern High School in 1990. He was employed as a barber at Skills Barber Shop in Owings. Randy was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed spending time with his son, fishing and golfing. He will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother and friend.

Randy is survived by his son Brandon Thomas Cawley, mother Barbara R. Cawley of Rose Haven, sister Kelli Baldwin of Huntingtown, brothers Keith Cawley of Sugar Hill, GA and Rick Cawley of Rose Have, nieces Morgan Cawley, Britanie Corey and Makayla Cawley and nephews Gary Baldwin III and James Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas E. Cawley.