Ana “Waldy” Lopez, 85, of La Plata, Maryland, formerly of Rincón, Puerto Rico passed away peacefully on October 10, 2017 surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be held at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, Maryland on October 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. under the direction of Deacon Barnes. Burial to follow in Gotha, Florida at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Ana, or as her family and friends called her, Waldy, was born in Rincón, Puerto Rico to Nieves Casiano Lorenzo and Herminia Caro Lorenzo on August 13, 1932. She moved to New York City at the age of sixteen to care for her infant nephew, Luis. Upon arriving to the United States, she met her husband, John, and were married on September 23, 1956. Together they lovingly raised three daughters, Beverly, Kelly and Karen, in their home in Newburg, Maryland. She enjoyed training and showing her German Shepard, “Fritz” and won numerous awards. She enjoyed Spanish music and telenovelas, dancing, cooking, trips to the beach and lunches with family and friends at “La Panera” and Ledo Pizza.

Waldy was the loving wife of the late John Lopez. Waldy is remembered with love by daughter Beverly and son-in law Jeffrey Merritt of La Plata; daughter Kelly Lopez of La Plata; daughter Karen and son-in-law Keith Krechman of Hughesville; granddaughter Ashley and husband George White of Waldorf; grandson Brian Merritt of La Plata; granddaughter Karmen Krechman of Hughesville; great-granddaughter Camille White of Waldorf; brother Jorge and sister-in-law Maria Lorenzo of Aguada, Puerto Rico; sister-in-law Isabel Pelaez of Herndon, Virginia; nephew Luis and wife Barbara Castillo of Mt. Dora, Florida; and a large network of extended family and friends.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude for the excellent care to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and Dr. Betty Siu. Thank you to the Hospice of Charles County for their support. Additionally, thank you to the Joyful Prayer Group. Finally, thank you to all our family and friends for their continued support, prayers and love.